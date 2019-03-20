Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burton Charles Masepohl.

Burton Charles Masepohl

HIGHLAND, IN - Burton Charles Masepohl, born April 26, 1935 and he was called to his heavenly home on March 12, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years JoAllyn (Janzig) Masepohl and his son Kurt Charles Masepohl. He is survived by his son Mark Arthur Masepohl, daughter in law Kippie Romero Masepohl, grandchildren Thalia Rene Masepohl, Matthew Corbin Masepohl, Kurt James Masepohl, sister in law and brother in law Sandy and Vern Sieb and numerous relatives. Burt was a State Farm Agent for over 40 years, Member of the Highland School Board, Volunteer Fireman, former Police Commissioner, former head of The Chamber of Commerce and The Junior Chamber of Commerce. Burt's legacy is one of Christian faith and a life long Lutheran. He was active as an Elder in three separate congregations. His faith was inspirational during his battle with Parkinson's.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Brian Grant Foundation (Parkinson's), 650 NE Holiday Street Suite 1600, Portland, OR 97232. Their motto is "Shake It Till We Make It!"

