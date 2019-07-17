Byron C. Butterfield, Sr.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Byron C. Butterfield, Sr. 90 of West Palm Beach Florida passed away Feb. 13, 2019. He was born October 16, 1928 in Valparaiso IN to William and Eleanora (Sharp) Butterfield. Byron retired as Ass't. Fire Chief of the Valparaiso Fire Department. At one time in the 1950's Byron his father, William, and brother Billy were on the Valparaiso Fire Department together in the 1950's and 60's he lit the fireworks at several Valparaiso locations. Byron moved to Delray Beach Florida in1967.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son William Butterfield of Plano, TX; his brother, retired Fire Chief of Valparaiso, Billy Butterfield, and four wives.

Byron is survived by his sister Belva Reid of Valparaiso, daughter Mary Sandra Church of Valparaiso, son Byron Butterfield, Jr. of Valparaiso, daughters Dianna Tipton of Mississippi, Patty Edens of Texas, Beverly Butterfield of Texas, and step daughter Linda Ferguson of Texas. Also many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service for Byron will be held July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Valparaiso, 2205 N. Campbell Street.