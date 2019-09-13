Byron Ellis Prickett

PORTAGE, IN - Byron Ellis Prickett, age 95 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1924 in Gary, IN to Carl and Edna (Caster) Prickett.

Byron is survived by his sons: Tim Prickett of Indianapolis, IN, Dan (Mary Jo) Prickett of Maricopa, AZ and David (Paula) Prickett of Portage, IN; daughter, Lynette (Miles) Ebert of Auburn, IN; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verlie (McCallister) Prickett, and brothers, Leland and William Prickett.

Byron was married to Verlie for 42 years. He retired after 32 years from Rockwell International in Gary, IN and later drove a bus for Portage Township School System. Byron was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Navy as a radar operator on the destroyer U.S.S. English. Byron was known for fixing everyone's bikes with the specialty tools that he made. He fished for many years at Leech Lake in Minnesota and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to

www.ee-fh.com