EAST CHICAGO, IN - Byron R. Florence "Duke" age 67, of East Chicago passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN.

Survivors: three children, Michael (Devawn) Florence, Michele Florence and Candace Florence; four grandchildren, Julius Florence, Dylan and Demi Jones, Journee Florence; mother, Lillie Mae Florence; siblings, Cynthia Florence-Patton, June Florence-Kennedy, Cedric Florence and Robert Florence; aunt, Lula Brown; devoted friend, William Knox; god sister, Cytheria Art's and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, Johnny Florence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, Pastor; Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Chapter Invisible Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

"Duke" was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., East Chicago Library Board, East Chicago Zoning Board and a former member of the Kansas City Chiefs Football Team; retired City of East Chicago Director of Community Relations and former Chief Probation Officer for the East Chicago City Court.

