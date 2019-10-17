C. Dorsey Ruley, Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - C. Dorsey Ruley, Jr. 68, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; children, Kellye Fabian (Steve Story) and Tracey Kline; grandchildren, Jamie, Lucy, Jaclyn and Kalyn; siblings Linda Hogan, Patricia (Mark) Brown, and Charlotte (Tom) Schwenk. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Dorsey Sr., and Charlotte Ruley. Dorsey was born on April 20, 1951 in Gary, IN. He grew up in Lowell, and in the early sixties, was injured in an accident, leaving him paralyzed. Although he spent most of his life as a quadriplegic, it was marked by fullness of family and friends, competitive sailing, and meaningful work. Dorsey completed his undergraduate, MBA, and post-graduate studies in the Midwest. At Illinois Bell, he designed the first voice-controlled work station and spent his career in marketing and communications. He married Betsy in 1985 and they spent most of their 34 years in Chicago as a great team. They were friends, parents and grandparents, sailboat owners, and travel companions. Dorsey won multiple sailboat races and regattas, including the Chicago-Mackinac Race (he competed 34 times), Port Huron-Mackinac Race, the NOOD Regatta, and the Verve Cup. His boats received Chicago Boat of the Year on many occasions and he was awarded the Arthur B. Hansen Award for rescue at sea. Dorsey was a lifelong Chicago sports fan, proud supporter of the Sea Scouts, and a mentor of many young adults whom he encouraged in their education, careers, and confidence.

Dorsey traveled extensively, including to the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand, Costa Rica, Alaska, Columbia, Hawaii, Brazil, Paris, and through the Panama Canal. His smile, sense of humor, persevering spirit, and stubbornness will be missed by all who knew him.

There will be a small family visitation on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a family memorial service following at 12:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356 (www.sheetsfuneral.com).

A celebration of life for all friends, acquaintances, and competitors will be held in Chicago, IL at a later date in November. www.sheetsfuneral.com