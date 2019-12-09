C. W. "Van" Van Keppel

VALPARAISO, IN - C. W. "Van" Van Keppel, 82 of Valparaiso, formerly of Demotte, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born July 29, 1937 in Demotte to Cornelius and Jane (Van de Graaf) Van Keppel. Van proudly served in the United States Army, before making his career as a Contractor, who owned his own business, Van Keppel Brothers, for over 20 years. He was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, and The American Legion Post 94, where he served as Commander for 2 years. Van enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a dedicated and hard-working man, who loved his family above all else. Van will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be deeply missed.

On July 22, 1961 in Valparaiso, Van married Marilyn Sievers, who survives, along with their children: Todd (Laurie) Van Keppel of Lafayette, Cheri (Steve) Pitts of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Brett (Katie) Van Keppel, Kassi (Chris) Block, Ryan (Alexandra) Pitts, Jason (Presley) Pitts, Jordan Pitts, Stephanie Pitts, Collin Swift, Kelsey (Drew) Billman, Tessa Swift, Emma Swift; great grandchildren: Brody Jay Pitts, Hudson Swift, Mason Swift; twin brother, John (Barbara) Van Keppel; and sister, Helen Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bernard, Geritt; sisters: Marie, Connie, Jane, Betty; and a granddaughter, Natalie Pitts.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 AM until the start of service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church or a Veteran's .