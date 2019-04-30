Cacilia A. Devetak

HOBART, IN - Cacilia A. Devetak age 92 of Hobart, formerly of Munster passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019.

She is survived by her Daughter Nadia Swerdlow, Grandchildren Ben, Harmony, and Bridget, several Great-Grandchildren, Daughter-in-law Nancy, sister Ursula Wagner, and Nephew Peter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Rudy, son George, and by her sister Honey.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Rev. Stephen Sluder officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Cacilia enjoyed bowling and volunteering with The Red Cross during WWII in Germany before fleeing to The United States.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.