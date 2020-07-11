1/1
Cairril Lee (Adaire) Mills
Cairril Lee (Adaire) Mills

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Cairril Lee (Adaire) Mills, 52, of Bloomington, IN, went shining on July 8, 2020.

She was born at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, IN to Norman T. Mills and Helen R. Mills on December 23, 1967. She was an entrepreneur, working as a web designer. She spent her adult life as a Pagan Witch, singer, actress, history buff, political activist, and loyal confidante and friend.

She is survived by her mother, Helen (McLaughlin) Mills; brothers: Dave Mills, Steve (Dawn) Mills, Doug (Sue) Mills; sisters: Laura (Fred) Cruciani and Paula (Wily) Gutierrez. She is also survived by her ten nieces and nephews; two great nieces; two goddessdaughters and several cousins and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Norman Mills.

A brief burial will be held at White Oak Cemetery in Bloomington, IN on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer at the Trailside Shelter.

Donations may be made to Lady Liberty League, Circle Sanctuary, PO Box 9, Barneveld, WI 53507. What is remembered lives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.DayDeremiahFrye.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
12:00 PM
White Oak Cemetery
