Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Caleb "Jeff" Chastain

January 17, 1942 – December 29, 2019

MUNSTER, IN - Caleb Jefferson Chastain, 77, of Munster, IN went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior in the early morning hours on Sunday December 29, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (nee Koepp); children: Lynette (Don) Zienty, Cheryl (Bruce) Valent, Lisa Chastain, and Craig Chastain; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three brothers.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800


Published in The Times on Jan. 5, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
