Calvin D. Jansen
1925 - 2020
CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY SOUTH HOLLAND, IL -Calvin D. Jansen, age 95, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020. Loving husband of 72 years to the late Jo Anne S. Jansen, nee Ridder, married on Veterans Day 11/11/1947. Devoted father of Paula (Dave) Spence, Patricia (Jesse) Marcano, and Jerry (Alina) Jansen. Proud grandfather of Kammie (Ryan) Valerius, Ryan (Marissa) Spence, Devan (Josh) Anderson, Marcy (Bryan) Waterstraat, and Tyler (Amanda) Marcano; great-grandfather of Adalyn, Bennett, Easton, Eli, Sylas, Elena, Haley, Bentley, and Grady. Dear brother of the late Marion (late Howard) Postma, and late Violet (late William) Kiekinapp. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ally Jansen.

Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME JAMES E. JANUSZ - DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. John Aukema officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mr. Jansen shared the Walk About Zoo in South Holland for many years, was Past Commander of the American Legion, a longtime member of the Lions Club in South Holland, and manager at Snap-On Tools for 38 years. Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Cal, like his wife Jo Anne, was a beautiful, kind soul who always made sure to greet you with a big smile. He will be greatly missed; however, we know that the Christian warmth that he and Jo Anne displayed so frequently will be remembered always.
Mary Sytsma
Friend
June 16, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Myra Ridder
June 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Cal and your families today and always. Sorry that COVID-19 will keep us from joining you for services but our hearts and prayers are with you. Don & Myra Ridder
Myra Ridder
Family
