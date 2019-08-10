Calvin R. Thornberry

CROWN POINT, IN - Calvin R. Thornberry, age 94, of Crown Point, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Calvin is survived his children: Dwayne Thornberry, Ronna (Wayne) Wesley, Rebecca (Gary) Crum and Scott (Carrie) Thornberry; grandchildren: Derek, Daniel, Dennis, David and Douglas Thornberry, Jennifer (Robert) Gross, Jessica Wolf Canales, Thomas (Lindsey) Wolf, Christian Crum, and Kathryn (Cody) Hemphill, Elizabeth, Megan, Samantha and Haley Thornberry; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Calvin was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years: Sarah Kathryn Thornberry; his parents: James and Ora Thornberry; six brothers; and four sisters.

Calvin was a member of Bethel Church in Crown Point. He retired from Inland Steel with over 40 years of service. Calvin was an Army Veteran of WWII, Battle of the Bulge, 78th Lightning Division. He graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1972.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Calvin's name to Bethel Church.

