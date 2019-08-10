Calvin Thornberry

Guest Book
  • "Im so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you and..."
    - Laura Alexander
  • "I hold dear to my heart all the good times our families had..."
    - Frank Hoover
  • "I just loved this man. He was a devoted man to God and his..."
    - Ruth Bosley
  • "Were so sorry for your loss. Uncle Calvin was a great man..."
    - Amanda Lowery
  • "God be with you all. So glad I got to see him when I was in..."
    - Larry Hoover
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Calvin R. Thornberry

CROWN POINT, IN - Calvin R. Thornberry, age 94, of Crown Point, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Calvin is survived his children: Dwayne Thornberry, Ronna (Wayne) Wesley, Rebecca (Gary) Crum and Scott (Carrie) Thornberry; grandchildren: Derek, Daniel, Dennis, David and Douglas Thornberry, Jennifer (Robert) Gross, Jessica Wolf Canales, Thomas (Lindsey) Wolf, Christian Crum, and Kathryn (Cody) Hemphill, Elizabeth, Megan, Samantha and Haley Thornberry; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Calvin was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years: Sarah Kathryn Thornberry; his parents: James and Ora Thornberry; six brothers; and four sisters.

Calvin was a member of Bethel Church in Crown Point. He retired from Inland Steel with over 40 years of service. Calvin was an Army Veteran of WWII, Battle of the Bulge, 78th Lightning Division. He graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1972.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Calvin's name to Bethel Church.

View directions and sign Calvin's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Aug. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
