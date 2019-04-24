Calvin Tiebert

VALPARAISO, IN - Calvin Tiebert, age 92, of Valparaiso, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home where he had lived since it was built in 1967.

He was born on April 4, 1927 in Michigan City, IN, to Herman and Carrie Tiebert. Due to the early death of his parents, Cal and two of his four siblings were sent to Wernle Children's Home in Richmond, IN. After five years he and his brother Daniel were relocated to Kingsbury, IN where they worked on a farm as foster children until they left to serve in WWII.

After joining the Army in 1945, he was selected to attend the Army Specialized Training Program at Yale University, where he became fluent in Japanese. After the war he completed his education at Valparaiso University, worked as a high school teacher and ultimately spent 35 years with Thrivent as a financial planner, retiring in 1995.

On September 10, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City, Cal married Karen (Schlunz) Tiebert, who predeceased him. He is survived by his four children, Marla Tiebert, Andrew (Laura) Tiebert, Nancy Birky and Judy Kaczmarek, as well as two grandsons, Joel and Tom Tiebert.

Cal was a founding member of Christ Lutheran Church, serving in numerous volunteer roles throughout its 50 year history. While an avid Chicago sports fan, his greatest passion was golf. He organized several golf groups including a Senior Golf League at Forest Park Golf Course.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell Street, Valparaiso. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO.