Cameron "CJ" Sanders, Jr.

In Loving Memory Of Cameron "CJ" Sanders, Jr.

7/24/94 - 7/22/13

Happy 26th Birthday On Your 7th Anniversary In Heaven.

You still live on in the hearts and minds of the loving family you left behind. Though, absent you are very near, still loved, still missed and very dear. With Love, Dad, Mom, Daughter, Brothers, Granny, Aunts and Cousins