Camille "Cami" (Cramer) Jackson

Guest Book
  • "I'm shocked, saddened and heartbroken to hear of my friends..."
    - Dena Ewing
  • "Dear Mary Lou and family, We are so saddened by Cami..."
    - Maureen Schuh
  • "Such a Sweet Girl ❤❤"
    - Cindy n George Massi
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Kevin Underwood
  • "My heart is broken. It seems like a dream. I will miss you..."
    - Carol Hutchinson
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Dr.
Crown Point, IN
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Dr.
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Camille "Cami" Jackson (nee Cramer)

HEBRON, IN/COCOA BEACH, FL - Camille "Cami" Jackson (nee Cramer) age 49, of Hebron, IN/Cocoa Beach, FL, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Cami is survived by her husband, Michael Jackson of 15 years; mother, Mary Lou Cramer; sister, Cortney (Branden) Cramer-Rodda; loving aunt to Ivy and Ethan Rodda.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at White Hawk Country Club, 1001 White Hawk Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with a Service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Cami's name to an animal shelter or .

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Sign Cami's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Donations