Candace "Candy" Vaupel
Candace "Candy" Vaupel

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Candace "Candy" Vaupel, age 72, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, formerly of Hebron, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She is survived by son: Anthony Vaupel; daughter: Jeanette (Chuck Woodward) Vaupel; four grandchildren: Madeline Kleine, Brenden Vaupel, Jason Kleine, and Bella Vaupel; brother: Kip (Sally) Carpenter; sister: Judy (Jim) Carpenter Haney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband: Larry; brothers: Tony and Don Carpenter; and mother: Martha Gander Carpenter.

Candy graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1966 and a graduate of Don Roberts Beauty School. She owned That's My Style Beauty Salon in Hebron for 20 years. She was the church secretary and a member of the choir at Salem Methodist Church. Candy enjoyed bowling at the Merri-Bowl and Hebron Lanes.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church (756 W 350 S, Hebron) at 10:00 a.m.

Please remember that masks MUST be worn during her visitation and services. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
