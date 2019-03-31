Cari A. Terpstra

HAMMOND, IN - Cari A. Terpstra, age 45, of Hammond, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Diane (late William) Terpstra; three daughters, Taylor Terpstra, and Jordan and Mackenzie Raines; one granddaughter, Waverly; one sister, Laura (late Alex) Weglarz. Preceded in death by her father, William.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN.

Cari was an employee of the School City of Hammond as an elementary school Lunch Lady at Harding School in Hammond, and also an employee of Harbor Freight in Schererville, IN. She was a former employee of Globe Industries. Cari was a BIG Packers fan!

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, HAMMOND, IN 219-931-2800.