Cari A. Trepstra

  • "My condolences go out to Diane and to Cari family may the..."
    - Jess Aguilera
  • "Still cant believe your gone. You are one of my best and..."
    - Jennifer Harris(Ubik)
  • "R.I.P. old Friend may you be looking down on all your loved..."
    - Jackie Jerome
  • "Diane and family, I am so sorry to hear of Cari's passing...."
    - Janice Rosiak

Cari A. Terpstra

HAMMOND, IN - Cari A. Terpstra, age 45, of Hammond, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Diane (late William) Terpstra; three daughters, Taylor Terpstra, and Jordan and Mackenzie Raines; one granddaughter, Waverly; one sister, Laura (late Alex) Weglarz. Preceded in death by her father, William.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN.

Cari was an employee of the School City of Hammond as an elementary school Lunch Lady at Harding School in Hammond, and also an employee of Harbor Freight in Schererville, IN. She was a former employee of Globe Industries. Cari was a BIG Packers fan!

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, HAMMOND, IN 219-931-2800.
Published in The Times on Mar. 31, 2019
