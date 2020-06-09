Cari M. Balmer
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cari M. Balmer

VALPARAISO, IN - Cari M. Balmer, 49 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1970. Cari's passion was caring and helping others, which she did working as a nurse practitioner.

Cari is survived by her husband, Chris Balmer; parents, Ralph and Kay Cummins; children, Skyler (Allie) Balmer, Kyle Balmer, and Erica (Austin) Slayden; grandchildren, Eli, Addelyn, and Adley; and sister, Sheri (Rob) Rohrer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved