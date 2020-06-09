Cari M. Balmer

VALPARAISO, IN - Cari M. Balmer, 49 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1970. Cari's passion was caring and helping others, which she did working as a nurse practitioner.

Cari is survived by her husband, Chris Balmer; parents, Ralph and Kay Cummins; children, Skyler (Allie) Balmer, Kyle Balmer, and Erica (Austin) Slayden; grandchildren, Eli, Addelyn, and Adley; and sister, Sheri (Rob) Rohrer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.