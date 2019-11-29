Carl A. Bernacky

DYER, IN - Carl A. Bernacky of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley (nee Novis); two sons, Don (Laura) and Bill Bernacky; dear granddaughter, Madeline; sister, Alice (late, Stanley) Kalwinski; nephew and niece, Greg Kalwinski and Julie Hogan . Carl was a Mail Carrier for 35 years and was a dedicated volunteer for the Special Needs at Impact for 14 years.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (Corner of Main and Kennedy) 46375 from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Carl will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest directly after at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com