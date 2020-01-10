Carl Benjamin, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Carl Benjamin, Jr., age 61, of Portage, passed away January 8, 2020. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1978, was an Army veteran and a mechanic for the Town of Munster for 18 years. He will be greatly missed.

Carl is survived by his wife of 41 years Kathleen; sons Carl (Donna) Benjamin, III, Michael Benjamin; daughter Stephanie Benjamin; two grandchildren Cairdon, Sarah; eight siblings; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com