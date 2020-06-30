Carl D. Kaminsky
Carl D. Kaminsky

CROWN POINT, IN - Carl D. Kaminsky age 81, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He is survived by his children: Carl J. (Melanie) Kaminsky, Michael (Tina) Kaminsky, Christine (Christopher) Magley and Carrie A. Kaminsky; grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Stefano, Nicole Kaminsky, Clarissa Magley, Bradley Kaminsky and Eric Kaminsky; sister, Joan (Tony) Kras; sister in law, Janet Kaminsky; brother in law, Paul Johnson; aunt, Irene and cousin, Carol Bradach; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his dear bride of 55 years, Judith Kaminsky; brother, Lawrence Kaminsky and sister, Mary Elaine Johnson.

Carl was born on October, 31, 1938 to the late Vincent and Mary Kaminsky and was a 1957 graduate of Clark. He proudly served our country in the US Army. On September 19, 1964 he married the love of his life, Judith (nee Brill) Kaminsky and together they raised four children in Hessville. Carl retired from Lever Brothers with 36 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, boating and coaching little league in Hessville. Carl will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and loved talking with everyone he met.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Church (8303 Taft Street Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
