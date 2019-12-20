Carl E. Griffin, Jr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carl E. Griffin, Jr., age 84, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home.

Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years (together for 43 years), Stephany Griffin; children: Mary Shoning, Michael Griffin, Scott Griffin, and Julie Griffin; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Griffin; sisters: Geri McCarthy and Dottie Topolski; and sister-in-law, Kitty Sheehy.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents: Carl P. and Coletta Griffin.

Carl was employed at U.S. Steel Sheet and Tin for 46 years and was an Army Veteran. He was a member of K. of C. Ryder Council 4047 and an usher at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and birdwatching, and was a fan of the Chicago White Sox and Bears.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. A Wake Service will be held at 3:30 PM.

Additional visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the Funeral Services which will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. James Meade officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Carl to the NWI Food Bank.

