Carl E. Palmer

LAKE STATION, IN - Carl E. Palmer, 77 of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born January 5, 1942 to Lewis and Virginia (Porter) Palmer, and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1960. Carl made his career as an electrician and electrical contractor with Local #697 for nearly 58 years. He had owned and operated various enterprises over those years in Lake County.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Debra) Palmer of Valparaiso, sister, Virginia Fox of Crown Point, grandchildren, Logan and Carle Palmer, niece, Wendi Fox and nephews, Travis and Cody Fox.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial following at West Etna Community Cemetery.