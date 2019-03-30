Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl J. Madura.

Carl J. Madura

HAMMOND, IN - Carl J. Madura, age 88, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Carla Madura; two sisters, Rosemary (late Mark) Niemiec, and Susan (Joseph) Szepanski; one brother, Daniel (late Carol) Madura; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Helen.

Funeral service Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Fr. Mark Kurowski officiating. Private interment.Visitation on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Madura was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Inland Steel with 41 years of service. Carl was a Marine Veteran of the Korean Conflict.