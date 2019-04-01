Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl M. Schlundt.

Carl M. Schlundt

VALPARAISO, IN - Carl M. Schlundt, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born February 9, 1941 in Valparaiso to Carl and Anna Mae (Bremer) Schlundt. Carl graduated from Morgan Township High School and made his career as an Electrician. He attended Bible Baptist Church in Portage and in the past had been a Chief with the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department. Carl enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR and cheering for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor and ornery personality. Carl will be dearly missed.

Carl is survived by his children: Gary (Lisa) Schlundt of Oxford, Sherry (Kevin) Iwasczuk of MO, Kathy (John) Van Wagenen of IL; step-children: Melissa (Joel) Miniel-Pomales of Chesterton; Matthew Miniel of Westville; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Schlundt and Anna Mae Finney; first wife, Rosemary Cain in 1995; second wife, Cindy Hall in 2018; and brother, Fred Schlundt.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Adams Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.