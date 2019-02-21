Carl R. Robinson

HIGHLAND, IN - Carl R. Robinson age 93 of Highland, passed away February 19, 2019. He is survived by son Carl D. (Pam) Robinson, eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law Penny Robinson, Teresa Robinson, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Detrus, son Gene, daughter Linda, three brothers, five sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (time of services) at the funeral home. www.chapellawnfuneralhome.com