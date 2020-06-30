Carl Robert Vale

GRIFFITH, IN - Carl Robert Vale, 81, of Griffith, Indiana passed away on June 27, 2020 after losing his battle to cancer. He is survived in life by his loving wife, Tammy Vale; three sons: Bob, Randy and Patrick Vale; brothers: Ronald and Jerry Vale; stepchildren: Chris and Tyler Brown; grandchildren: Hailey, Alyse, Sydni, Lexi, Brianna, and Rachel. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Suzette Lepir; brother, Ed Vale; and the mother of his children, Lorraine Vale.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOMES, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Calumet area. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.