1/1
Carl Stanley "Jap" Merrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Stanley "Jap" Merrick

HAMMOND, IN - Carl Stanley "Jap" Merrick, age 67, of Hammond and Black Oak, IN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born to the late Stanley and Helena (Trader) Merrick.

He leaves behind his two daughters: Pamela (Roger) Duszynski and Michelle Merrick; eight grandchildren: Roger Duszynski III, Katlyn Duszynski, Austin Merrick, Alani Shelton, Aaliyah Merrick, Olivia Duszynski, Xavier Torres, and Gemariah Merrick; five siblings: Edith "Butch" Covarrubias, John (Kathy) Merrick, Christine Pabey, Caroline (Arthur) Garcia, Tina Merrick, and his ex-wife who maintained a friendship with Carl, Donna Merrick. Carl is welcomed into eternity by his parents, Stanley and Helena Merrick and stepfather, Paul Haney.

Carl was a classic car enthusiast and worked on them frequently. He was content and appreciated simplicity. He had an enduring inner strength like no other. He truly loved his grandchildren.

A visitation for Carl will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service will follow the next morning at 11:30AM at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Parnell, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307.

Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home, and the cemetery.

To share a memory or leave words of comfort please place them below on Carl's special page.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved