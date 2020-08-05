1/1
Carl Wayne Cox
1939 - 2020
Carl Wayne Cox

KEWANNA, IN – Carl Wayne Cox, age 80 formerly of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Florida. He was born on September 8, 1939 in Hammond, IN.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Marlow) Cox; children: Brian Cox, Jennifer (Mike) Gilbert, Rodney Cox, Michelle (Mike) Fajman and Kevin (Jo Ann) Cox; three stepchildren: Stacey (Dan) Beal, Rich Holland and Kevin Holland; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents: J. Harold and Susie (Watts) Cox; brother, Clyde Cox; sister, Shirley Simanson; and his beloved dogs, Cricket and Little Man.

Wayne was a 32-degree Mason with McKinley Lodge 712. He was also a member of; York Rights, Scottish Rights, Knights of Templar, Order of the Eastern Stars (with a 50 year pin), Order of the Amaranth, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 3000 and the Eagles 3117 in Hammond.

Wayne loved to travel, fish and spend time at Bruce Lake with his family. He also loved going to Zephyrhills, FL for the winter. Wayne never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7:00p.m. at McKinley Lodge#712, 330 68th Place, Schererville, IN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 1:00p.m. (Eastern Time) at Pleasant Hill Church, 11941 W. 75 N., Kewanna, IN 46939.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinley Lodge#712
AUG
7
Service
07:00 PM
McKinley Lodge#712
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Church
