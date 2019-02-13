Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Candlish.

Carla Candlish

LYNWOOD, IL - Carla Candlish, age 68 of Lynwood, passed way on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She is survived by her son: Jason (Sarah) Candlish; daughter: Courtney (John) Juarez; grandchildren: Mason and Kayla Candlish, John and Juliana Juarez; mother: Carmella Sulek; sister: Marilyn Sulek; and brother: John Sulek.

Friends are invited to visit with Carla's family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Carla will be laid to rest on Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. www.schroederlauer.com