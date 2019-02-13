Carla Candlish

Carla Candlish

LYNWOOD, IL - Carla Candlish, age 68 of Lynwood, passed way on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She is survived by her son: Jason (Sarah) Candlish; daughter: Courtney (John) Juarez; grandchildren: Mason and Kayla Candlish, John and Juliana Juarez; mother: Carmella Sulek; sister: Marilyn Sulek; and brother: John Sulek.

Friends are invited to visit with Carla's family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Carla will be laid to rest on Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 13, 2019
