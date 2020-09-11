Carla M. Babich

PORTAGE, IN - Carla M. Babich, age 70, of Portage, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on January 31, 1950 to the late Joe and Clara (nee Smith) Strincevich. Carla enjoyed playing poker and cooking, but most of all she adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward A. Babich; daughters, Stacey Haskins, Brenda (Monty) Monette; grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Haskins, Cooper Monette; and niece, Jodi Baldwin.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Diane (Chuck) Shireman, Judy Strincevich.

A memorial service will take place Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Face coverings are required. A burial of Carla's cremains will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.