Carlos "Charlie" Abila

HOBART, IN - Carlos "Charlie" Abila, age 89, of Hobart passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. Charlie was born on September 17, 1930 in LaSalle, IL to the late Francisco and Ramona (nee Montano) Abila. Charlie married Consuelo "Connie" on May 23, 1952. He retired from US Steel in Gary, Indiana and was a member of the Hobart Elks and Isaac Walton. Charlie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Charlie is survived by three daughters, Deborah (David) Husek of Hobart, Lisa (Kurt) Crizer of LaPorte and Laurie (Jeffery) Edmond of Valparaiso; 12 grandchildren, David Frank Husek II, Joseph Husek, Stephanie Husek, Erin Crofton, Caleb Crizer, Jessica Caldwell, Joshua Edmond, Lauren Edmond, Natalie Abila, Ashley Abila, Rachel Abila and Allison Abila; six great grandchildren, Zoe Crofton, Ciera Crofton, Vivian Crizer, Mia Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell and Michael Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Michelle Abila; two sisters, LoLa Alvarado and Linda (Norman) Rice: two sisters-in-law, Eva and Shirley Abila; brother-in-law, Eugene Ward and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by loving wife Consuelo "Connie" Abila; three sons, Francisco, Manuel and Frank Abila; grandson, Stephen Husek; two brothers Antonio and Paul Abila and two sisters, Lucy Ward and Isabelle Solis.

In lieu of flowers donation's in Charlie's memory may be made to Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. A funeral service for Charlie will be held, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart, IN 46342 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Charles R. Strietelmeier officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.

