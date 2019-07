Carlos E. Mateo, Jr.

MILLER BEACH - Carlos E. Mateo, Jr., age 67, of Miller Beach, passed away July 13, 2019.

Visitation for Carlos will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Please refer to BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for full obituary.

Donations may be made to the family to be used according to their wishes. www.burnsfuneral.com