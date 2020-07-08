1/1
Carlota O. Martinez
Carlota O. Martinez

Carlota O. Martinez, age 88, was welcomed into eternity on July 5, 2020 by her husband of 59 years Antonio, infant son Juan, parents Agustin and Celia Olivas, and parents in law Cristobal and Modesta Martinez.

Carlota is survived by her children Antonio Martinez, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Gary, IN and Celia Martinez of Schererville, IN, step sons Henry and Ernie Martinez of Santa Maria, CA, sister Eva Borjorquez (Jose Maria) of Mexico, brother-in-law Ramiro Martinez (Guadalupe) of Los Angeles, CA, granddaughter Elsa-Alexandria Atuatasi; great grandchildren Kali Elizabeth and Ember Rose, 5 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and Godchildren.

Carlota was a dedicated homemaker who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family always putting others' needs before her own. She took pride in cooking for others and seeing them enjoy her culinary masterpieces. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, listening to music, gardening, and having fun!

She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Gary for over 50 years where she enjoyed volunteering for the summer festivals and various fundraisers. Most recently she bacame a parishioner at St. Mary Church in Griffith. She touched many lives for her loving and kind spirit.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, July 10, 2020 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322 from 2PM to 8PM with a prayer service to begin at 6PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary Church - 525 N. broad St. Griffith, IN 46319 on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00AM. Rev. Frank Torres will be officiating. An additional visitation time will take place at 9:30AM with Mass beginning at 10:00AM. Entombment will take place immediately after the service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery -8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

Due to COVID-19 the family asks that a mask be worn at all times during visitation and during Mass. For those that are unable to attend, kindly log on to www.facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome/ shortly before 6PM Friday evening to view the prayer service live with Rev. Torres.

To leave words of kindness and to share memories please visit www.KuiperFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
