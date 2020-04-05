Carlyn Fay Drumm

Carlyn Fay Drumm

CROWN POINT, IN - Carlyn Fay Drumm age 85, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of South Holland, Illinois and The Villages, Florida, passed away on March 29th, 2020.

Carlyn's most cherished role was being married to the love of her life Henry, for 59 years. Together they built a successful business, raised a family, and had an amazing life together.

Survivors include son, Henry Michael Drumm (Janice), Margot Drumm Saunders; six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private cremation followed by a Celebration of Life at a future date. Pruzin & Little Funeral Service of Crown Point entrusted to arrangements. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view her full online obituary.
Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020
