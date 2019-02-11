Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella J. (Sosinski) Witulski.

Carmella J. Witulski (nee Sosinski)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Carmella J. Witulski (nee Sosinski), age 99, of Calumet City, passed away Saturday February 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell Sr. Loving mother of Bernadine (Joseph) Pisarski and the late Mitchell Witulski Jr. Devoted grandmother of Kathryn, Jeffrey (Christine), Timothy (Dawn), Wendy (Mark), Karen (Michael), and Tracee (Dave). Cherished great grandmother of Tom, Nicholas, Lauren, Jason, Zachary, Timothy, Palo, Tyler, Brooke, and Kiara. Dearest sister of the late Sophie Gulczynski, the late Helen Svida, and the late Frank Maciejewski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of the William J. Riley Memorial Residence for their gentle care to Carmella during her time there.

Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Funeral Service Tuesday, February 12, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle Church 768 Lincoln Ave. Calumet City, IL. where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. and celebrated by her nephew Rev. Wayne Svida. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com