Carmen A. Medellin

GARY, IN - Carmen A. Medellin, age 92, of Gary, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Carmen is survived by three sons: Jesse R. (Beatrice) Medellin of Las Vegas, NV, Genaro (Iris) Medellin of Griffith, IN, Joseph (Nancy Debra) Medellin of Hobart, IN; two daughters: Mary Margaret Sanchez of Gary, IN and Theresa (Juan) Hernandez of Gary, IN; and sister: Josefina Botello of El Paso, TX. Carmen also leaves behind three nieces, one nephew, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and friends.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arnulfo H. Medellin; an infant daughter, Carmen Medellin; and daughter Rosemary Medellin. Carmen was born on January 20, 1927, in Juarez, Mexico and came to the United States at a young age, making Gary, IN her home for the majority of her life. Throughout her life, Carmen was a source of unconditional love for all who knew her. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, and loyal friend. Carmen always welcomed anyone who entered her door with open arms, genuine love, and a home-cooked meal. She was truly an angel who walked on this earth for 92 years, and she will be deeply missed by the many whose lives she has touched.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Tuesday morning directly at the church from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 330 E. 45th Ave., Gary, IN 46409 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

View directions and sign Carmen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.