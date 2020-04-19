Carmen Cammarata

SCHERERVILLE, IN - On Easter Sunday, April 12, Carmen was called to Heaven to sit at the feet of our living Lord Jesus Christ and rejoice in the eternal life that will have him praising God forever.

He is loved by Mary Ann, wife of 68 years and a large family of brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless number of students and teachers whose lives he positively impacted during 46 years as a teacher/principal in the Gary schools. He was profoundly dedicated to his family and his students. Carmen had a strong philanthropic spirit and was a mentor to many of his colleagues. His biggest smiles were always when helping others and playing with his grandchildren.

Carmen was born September 23, 1931 in Gary, IN, graduated from Froebel High School and was enlisted in the US Army 1952-54. He graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and completed his Master's degree at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He began his long career in the Gary schools at Webster in Glen Park, assistant principal at Emerson and principal at Washington, Aetna, Spaulding and Kennedy-King. He was honored by the State of Indiana, Office of the Governor with the Distinguished Hoosier Award in September 2006 and received the Gary Great Award in October 2017.

His favorite stories about growing up in Gary were anything related to Froebel. His young family enjoyed numerous trips touring the western states in their pop-up camper. Upon retirement, Carmen and Mary Ann enjoyed trips to Italy, Russia and Alaska. He especially enjoyed his trip to Sicily to meet his cousins for the first time. His summers were filled with the meticulous care of his house, yard and cars.

Carmen is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; siblings, Josephine and Antonio; children, Carl (Sue); Lawrence; Don (Amanda); Jim (Kay); Caryn (Tom); grandchildren; Nina, Andrew, Cameron, Dominic, Monica, Naomi, Michael, Matthew, Jill, Nicole, Paul; and great-grandchildren; Wesley, Aiden, and Macie.

The family is being helped by BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOMES in Munster, IN. There will be no visitation. He will be buried at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Please consider donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or money designated for the procurement of PPE to a managed care facility or hospital in your area, in remembrance of Carmen Cammarata.

It is times like this that take you back to look around and be thankful for Carmen's hand in your life. May you forever rest in peace and be the teacher of Angels. We love you forever Carmen, Dad, Brother, Uncle, friend and teacher. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.