Carmen Juarez (nee Munguia)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carmen Juarez (nee Munguia), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Carmen is survived by her children: Roger A (JoLaine) Juarez, Hope (Randal) Juarez Hack and Richard Juarez; grandchildren: Christina Dutcher, Jamie (Chris) Sulcer, Julie Juarez, Lauren (John) Gentilini and Michael (Melissa) Hack; great-grandchildren: Alexis and Sirena Dutcher and Megan Sulcer.

Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rojelio "Roger"; grandchildren: Marsella, Michelle and Benjamin; sister, Hope Anguiano; brothers: Willie, Raul and Andy Munguia.

Carmen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt; and will forever be in our hearts.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private.

