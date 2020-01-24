Carmen P. Gambino

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carmen P. Gambino, 86, of Schererville and Calumet City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Loretta (Michaels); loving children Valerie (Ronald) Weilmuenster, Natalie (Mark) DeJarlais, Diana (Andrew) Lihosit, and Brian (Anita) Gambino. He was cherished by his grandchildren Nicholas (Heather) DeJarlais, Michael DeJarlais, Joshua DeJarlais, Zachary Lihosit, Nicholas Gambino, Sophia Gambino, Austin Gambino and his great-grandson Aiden DeJarlais.

Also survived by his beloved sisters, Josephine DiBenedetto and Rose Pici, honored by his nieces and nephews and treasured by his many friends.

Carmen was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo (James) and Vita Gambino, and his brothers Joseph, Thomas, Ernest and Anthony.

Carmen was born in Buffalo, NY, moved with his family to Chicago, and settled in Calumet City where he lived for over 65 years. He was employed as a bookbinder at Rand McNally for many years, and then became an executive officer of the Graphic Arts Union and the Graphic Communications International Union, specializing in excellent negotiation skills. Since he worked since he was a youth, Carmen treated himself to an early retirement at age 60, leaving him even more time to enjoy pursuing his life-long hobbies of bowling and golfing. Carmen enjoyed singing along to music, dancing, and telling long but entertaining stories.

Carmen, along with his wife, was a very involved member of St. Victor's Church, where he served as a Retreat Rector, RCIA instructor, Baptism team member, a Eucharistic Minister, and a proud leader of the Renovation Committee. He was a true example of a faith-filled man and gave so much in helping his church family.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Coronata Council #3806.

Carmen will be remembered as "a friend to everyone", being proud of his Italian heritage, and for his beautiful blue eyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Victor Church 553 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 1:00–7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the in Carmen's name. 219-924-3333 or www.kishfuneralhome.net.