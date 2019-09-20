Carnice Smith (Alexander) Upshaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carnice Smith (Alexander) Upshaw.
Service Information
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN
46408
(219)-887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist
1047 Kenwood Street
Hammond, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist
1047 Kenwood Street
Hammond,, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carnice (Alexander) Smith Upshaw

HAMMOND, IN -

Carnice (Alexander) Smith Upshaw, age 81, of Hammond, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Survived by one daughter, Jill Yvonne Smith of Altadena, CA; two sons, Steven Todd Smith of Hammond, IN and Joel Andre (Taisha) Smith, Sr. of Indianapolis, IN; three stepchildren, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nephews, sister, Yvonne Alexander of Hammond, IN, one brother, A.D Harwell of Memphis, TN. Preceded in death by husbands, Joseph L. Smith and Rev. Clifford Upshaw, son Joseph Jr., parents, Jule and Mable Alexander, step-mother Vergie Alexander, and nephew Vernon Alexander.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist, 1047 Kenwood Street, Hammond, IN, Pastor William Collins, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

All arrangements entrusted to SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME.


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.