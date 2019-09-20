Carnice (Alexander) Smith Upshaw

HAMMOND, IN -

Carnice (Alexander) Smith Upshaw, age 81, of Hammond, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Survived by one daughter, Jill Yvonne Smith of Altadena, CA; two sons, Steven Todd Smith of Hammond, IN and Joel Andre (Taisha) Smith, Sr. of Indianapolis, IN; three stepchildren, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nephews, sister, Yvonne Alexander of Hammond, IN, one brother, A.D Harwell of Memphis, TN. Preceded in death by husbands, Joseph L. Smith and Rev. Clifford Upshaw, son Joseph Jr., parents, Jule and Mable Alexander, step-mother Vergie Alexander, and nephew Vernon Alexander.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist, 1047 Kenwood Street, Hammond, IN, Pastor William Collins, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

All arrangements entrusted to SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME.