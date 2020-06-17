Carol A. Bartley

CROWN POINT, IN - Carol A. Bartley, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. She was a retired Realtor. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and sister.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband-Ray Bartley Sr. and son-Ray Bartley Jr. She is survived by her children- Kelly (Chris) Wieser, Shelly Terwilliger, Allen Bartley; grandchildren-Ryan, Jake, Sarah, Corey, Lauren, Jack; brother-Richard (Karla) Carden; sister-Delores (Bill) Vincent.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery.