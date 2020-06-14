Carol A. (Sliwa) Brandys
Carol A. Brandys

CROWN POINT, IN - Carol A. Brandys (nee Sliwa) age 73, of Crown Point, formerly of Calumet City and Hegwisch, IL; passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She is survived by her loving son, Frank Jr. (Bernadette) Brandys of Crown Point, IN and sister, Angie (Harold) Couture. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Joseph and Johanna Sliwa and sister Mary (late Rich) Urbanski. Carol was a loving and devoted mother and wife and will be dearly missed.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/.

Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuenralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
