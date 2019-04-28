Carol A.Brown (nee Norris)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carol A. Brown (nee: Norris), age 80 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chicago, passed away April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anne and Edward Norris; brother, Edward Norris; son, James Turner; daughter, Renee Bernard; son, John Turner. Carol is survived by her daughters: Barbara Lurz, Laurie Ishmeal, Linda Foreman, Candice Deline; son, Michael Turner; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In honor of Carol's wishes there will be no formal services. Burns Funeral Home (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com