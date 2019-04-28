Carol A. (Norris) Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (Norris) Brown.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol A.Brown (nee Norris)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carol A. Brown (nee: Norris), age 80 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chicago, passed away April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anne and Edward Norris; brother, Edward Norris; son, James Turner; daughter, Renee Bernard; son, John Turner. Carol is survived by her daughters: Barbara Lurz, Laurie Ishmeal, Linda Foreman, Candice Deline; son, Michael Turner; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In honor of Carol's wishes there will be no formal services. Burns Funeral Home (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.