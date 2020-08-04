Carol A. Garland

PORTAGE, IN - Carol A. Garland, age 73, of Portage, formerly of Hobart, passed away August 1, 2020. She was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1965, and retired from Arcelor Mittal Steelworker for over 30 years. Carol was a beloved Mom and Grandma. She was a sweet lady that adored her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Mary Coppage; brother Raymond Coppage; daughter Laura Garland. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Marc) Carlson; granddaughters Sydney (Matt) Ledsome, Brittney (Nate) Higgins; great grandchild to be in January.

Visitation for Carol will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com