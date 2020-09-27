Carol A. Marynowski

LANSING, IL - Carol A. Marynowski, age 74 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Frank Marynowski Jr. and Keith (Sue) Marynowski; granddaughter: Madison Marynowski; sisters: Patricia Zieminski and Louise (Cornell Car) Bassett; nephew: Ben (Cathy) Bassett and niece: Natalie (Jamie) Gentsis; and brother-in-law: Rich (Linda) Marynowski. Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Estelle (nee Baranowski) Zieminski; and former husband: Frank Marynowski Sr.

A graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago, Carol was a Real Estate Agent and Travel Agent. She loved traveling, playing dominoes, and cards. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Carol's care.

