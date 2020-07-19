1/1
Carol A. (Engel) Pesenko
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol A. Pesenko (nee Engel)

HAMMOND/FISHERS, IN - Carol A. Pesenko (nee Engel) 80 of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the home of her son, David. She was the beloved wife for 52 years of the late Richard H. Pesenko who passed away March 16, 2013; loving mother of Richard (Tamara) and David (Valerie); cherished grandmother of Aaron, Natalie, Kennedy and Alexandra; dearest sister of Paulette (Robert) Sochacki and the late June Gray; dear sister-in-law of William (Susan) Pesenko and Donna (late Raymond) Pesenko; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of Sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carol Pesenko was born on October 9, 1939 to Fritz and Julia (Cernansky) Engel and was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, Class of 1957 and was a retiree of the Lake County Sheriff's Dept., Crown Point. Carol was very active in her faith and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Daughters of Isabella and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carmel, IN. She was also a volunteer at "SOUL Kitchen" at Holy Spirit at Geist Church, Fishers, IN. Devoted to her family, Carol's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to Catholic Charities (catholiccharitiesusa.org), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Carol was a beloved volunteer at the S.O.U.L. ministry at Holy Spirit at Geist Parish in Fishers and a dear friend. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Carol.
Eileen Wrzalinski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved