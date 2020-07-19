Carol A. Pesenko (nee Engel)

HAMMOND/FISHERS, IN - Carol A. Pesenko (nee Engel) 80 of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the home of her son, David. She was the beloved wife for 52 years of the late Richard H. Pesenko who passed away March 16, 2013; loving mother of Richard (Tamara) and David (Valerie); cherished grandmother of Aaron, Natalie, Kennedy and Alexandra; dearest sister of Paulette (Robert) Sochacki and the late June Gray; dear sister-in-law of William (Susan) Pesenko and Donna (late Raymond) Pesenko; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of Sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carol Pesenko was born on October 9, 1939 to Fritz and Julia (Cernansky) Engel and was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, Class of 1957 and was a retiree of the Lake County Sheriff's Dept., Crown Point. Carol was very active in her faith and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Daughters of Isabella and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carmel, IN. She was also a volunteer at "SOUL Kitchen" at Holy Spirit at Geist Church, Fishers, IN. Devoted to her family, Carol's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to Catholic Charities (catholiccharitiesusa.org), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400