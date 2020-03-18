Carol A. Smith (nee Van Ramshorst)

CRETE, IL - Carol Ann Smith was born in Cook County Hospital on July 3, 1939. She passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, after 81 years, beside her husband of 57 years, Ron. Soon after Carol was born, she was adopted by William and Sylvia Van Ramshorst, raised on School St., in Lansing, IL. Carol completed her undergraduate studies at Hope College, in Holland, MI and then proceeded to complete Nursing School at Northwestern University in 1960. In 1962, she married Ronald Smith, raising a family of four boys in Lansing. Carol was a long-time member of Grace Reformed Church, often played the organ or piano, on Sunday mornings, along with leading Sunday school or women's Bible studies. An active member of the Lansing community, Carol served as member of the District 215 school board for 15 years, seven of which, serving as Board President. An adopted orphan, Carol was passionate about playing an active role in providing pregnancy guidance, volunteering for PASS Pregnancy Care Center. Carol's greatest passion in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent countless years, traveling many miles, to attend everything from football and basketball games, school plays, concerts and swim meets. Carol had an abundant affection for her family. She was the consummate fan, attending Lan-Oak Park District games, Christmas pageants, high school and college games, dance recitals, swim meets, theater productions, cheering for her son, at the Super Bowl. Carol was truly a fan of her family. She was the truest of friends, an example of selflessness and caring, extending into the arms of every person she met. Most importantly, Carol was a loving wife, mother, and follower of Jesus Christ. She loved her family as much as she loved God. There were no limits in her affection, for either.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents William and Sylvia Van Ramshorst.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Smith; son Doug Smith (Griffith, IN), daughter-in-law, Karyn, grandchildren, Kyle, Courtney, and Tyler, great-grandchildren, Reign and Auden; son David Smith (Orland Park, IL), daughter-in-law, Kathy, and grandchildren Chloe, Carter, Cody, Cal and his fiancee, Olivia; son Greg Smith (Frankfort, IL), daughter-in-law, Nancy, and grandchildren Hailey, Hunter, Hannah, Hayven, Emerson and Ellory; son Chris Smith (Bloomington, IN), daughter-in-law, Heather, and grandchildren Connor and Reilly; and sister Janet DeVries, of Decatur, MI.

A private service will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to direct all support to the Living with Hope Ministries in Highland, IN. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made online via: https://livingwithhope.net/donate. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.