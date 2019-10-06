Carol A. Spencer (nee Cuculich)

WHITING, IN - Carol A. Spencer (nee Cuculich) 71 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence. Loving mother of Diane Hamby, Valorie Lamb, Kelly Spencer and John Spencer; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; dearest sister of Wayne Cuculich; dear aunt of Adam Cuculich.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Carol Spencer was born on August 4, 1948 to Eulogio and Helen (Valenchik) Cuculich. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1966. Carol was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was a retiree of the Hammond Clinic, Munster with a service of 14 years and was also a beautician, working with her mother at Helen's Beauty Shop in Whiting for many years. Devoted to her family, Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400