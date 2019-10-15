Carol Angela Baker

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol Angela Baker, 73 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born August 27, 1946 in Bronx, NY to John W. and Elizabeth L. (Moore) Granfors. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Martin Van Buren High School and had worked for 18 years as an executive assistant at the University of Chicago. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.On December 6, 1969 in Floral Park, NY, Carol married Thomas W. Baker who survives along with their children, Kimberly (Brian) Prybell, Kristen Baker, and Brett Baker; and her grandchildren, Emily, Ashley, Zachary, Benjamin, Shelby, Brian, Paxton, and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John E. Granfors.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .