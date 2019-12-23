Carol Ann Bieda

WESTFIELD - Carol Ann Bieda, 64, of Westfield, recently of Munster, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 2, 1955 to John and Helen (Tagaudis) Lindeman in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

After Carol was born, her family moved to Munster, Indiana where she grew up and spent most of her life. While growing up, she enjoyed playing the violin, being involved in 4-H and raising their family dogs. She graduated from Munster High School in 1973 and went on to Purdue University where she earned a bachelor of science. While at Purdue, she was a member of the Alpha Omega Pi Sorority. Carol then worked as a pharmacist for 41 years in many different locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Shortly after college, she married Frank J. Bieda on October 7, 1978. They had four children and enjoyed raising their family together.

Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring daughter, beloved sister, adoring grandma and a trusted friend. She was most importantly a daughter in the Family of God. Her faith was her guiding compass and she trusted her Savior to the very end. Carol was a member of Bethel Church in Gary, Indiana where she enjoyed serving.

Carol was an extremely generous and giving person, whether it be with gifts or her time. She was steady, trustworthy and determined. She had the perfect mix of strength and gentle kindness and her warm and sweet spirit was felt by anyone that knew her. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She also loved walking outdoors, dogs and birds, potting her own flower arrangements, music and following her favorite sports team - the Cubs.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Bieda; daughter, Natalie (D.J.) Schoeff; son, Kyle (Katie) Bieda; daughter, Christia (Daniel) Chambers; grandchildren: Kasey Schoeff, Lyndsey Schoeff, Carys Schoeff, Micah Bieda, Levi Bieda, Julia Bieda, Louisa Chambers; brother, Arthur Lindeman; sister, Joann Corbin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Joseph Bieda.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Genesis Church, 13200 Old Meridian Street in Carmel, with Pastor Jerry Naville officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date in Northwest Indiana after the first of the year. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com